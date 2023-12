The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in Brownsville.

Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Spark failed to stop at the intersection of Cavazos Road and FM-3248 early yesterday. The driver of the Spark died after his vehicle crashed into a blue Chrysler 300. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The name of the man killed in the crash was being withheld yesterday pending notification of his family.