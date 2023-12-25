NATIONAL

One Dead, Multiple People Injured In Colorado Mall Shooting

jsalinasBy 382 views
0

One person is dead and two more seriously injured after a shooting at a Colorado mall. It happened yesterday in Colorado Springs, with police stressing this was not an active shooter situation. They say shots were fired after a fight broke out between two groups.

A man died at the scene of a gunshot wound, with two other men taken to the hospital in serious condition. A woman is being treated for minor injuries but wasn’t shot.

Multiple people were arrested following the shooting, but authorities are still working to figure out if the suspect is a part of the group.

Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Fighter Jets And Drones As The Country Officially Marks Christmas

Previous article

Somber Christmas In Bethlehem With War Raging In The Middle East

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL