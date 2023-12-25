One Dead, Multiple People Injured In Colorado Mall Shooting

One person is dead and two more seriously injured after a shooting at a Colorado mall. It happened yesterday in Colorado Springs, with police stressing this was not an active shooter situation. They say shots were fired after a fight broke out between two groups.

A man died at the scene of a gunshot wound, with two other men taken to the hospital in serious condition. A woman is being treated for minor injuries but wasn’t shot.

Multiple people were arrested following the shooting, but authorities are still working to figure out if the suspect is a part of the group.