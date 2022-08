One man is dead and another man is in custody after gunfire erupted outside of a business in McAllen Monday afternoon.

Police got a call at around 3:30 from a man who stated he shot someone in self-defense. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue where they found one man dead, and took the apparent shooter into custody.

Homicide investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting and whether homicide charges will be warranted.