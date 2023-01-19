One Dead, Trooper Injured In Shooting At New GA Training Grounds

One person is dead and a Georgia state trooper is injured after shots were fired at the site of a new under-construction law enforcement training center dubbed “Cop City.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the incident happened Wednesday morning as troopers were clearing the grounds in a wooded area near Atlanta. The bureau director says a man in the woods shot a state trooper without warning, and troopers returned fire, killing the gunman.

The injured trooper is reportedly in stable condition. Protesters who oppose the 90-million dollar, 85-acre training center are disputing the bureau’s account of the incident.