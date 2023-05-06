One Dead, Two Injured In San Antonio DWI Accidents

One person is dead and two others are injured as a result of two separate DWI accidents Friday in San Antonio.

A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in the afternoon when a vehicle crashed into her car at the North Loop 1604 access road and I-H 10 West.

An accident close to midnight at the State Highway 151 access Road and West Military Drive injured two people, including a 14-year-old passenger in the car that was struck. The impaired drivers in both accidents were arrested on multiple charges.