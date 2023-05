Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One man was killed and two people were hurt in a 3-vehicle crash in Brownsville Wednesday night. Police say one of the vehicles, an SUV, plowed into the back of another SUV on East Price Road near Paredes Line Road.

The force of the collision caused the second SUV to flip over. Its driver, 30-year-old Michael Alexander Nash, suffered fatal injuries. Brownsville police are still investigating all of the circumstances of the wreck.