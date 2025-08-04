Shutterstock

(San Antonio, TX) — School is starting in Texas and, for some kids, there’s a new lesson plan. The so-called BlueBonnet curriculum, which is backed by conservatives, is rolling out at a small number of schools.

One of the few is the South San Antonio ISD, which said in a statement that it’s the “best path” to help teachers and students. But opponents are critical of the use of Bible verses. The ACLU sent out a warning letter, suggesting that school districts that use Bluebonnet are opening themselves up to lawsuits

GOP Presses Women’s Privacy Legislation

Previous article

Green Energy Debate Changing

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS