(San Antonio, TX) — School is starting in Texas and, for some kids, there’s a new lesson plan. The so-called BlueBonnet curriculum, which is backed by conservatives, is rolling out at a small number of schools.

One of the few is the South San Antonio ISD, which said in a statement that it’s the “best path” to help teachers and students. But opponents are critical of the use of Bible verses. The ACLU sent out a warning letter, suggesting that school districts that use Bluebonnet are opening themselves up to lawsuits