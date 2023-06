Fort Worth police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and injured two other people at the end of a police chase.

Officers tried to stop a reported stolen truck, but the driver sped away. After a short high-speed pursuit, the truck hit a pole at Altamesa Boulevard and Will Rogers Boulevard. All three people inside the truck were ejected.

A woman was dead at the scene, and the other two suspects were hospitalized in critical condition. Their names haven’t been released.