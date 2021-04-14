One Lawsuit Dropped Against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

One woman is dropping her lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Harris County court documents say the massage therapist made the decision today citing security and privacy concerns. This follows a judge’s ruling last week that the therapists had to be publicly identified so Watson’s legal team could properly defend themselves.

Watson attorney Rusty Hardin also pleaded with the public to not harass or threaten the women once their identities were released. The therapists accused Watson of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior during massages in 2020 and 2021.