One of four escapees from a Mississippi jail has reportedly been spotted in the Houston area.

Officials say Jerry Raynes was caught on surveillance video inside a convenience store in Spring Valley Village, near west Houston, around 11 a.m. Sunday. A stolen Hinds County maintenance truck also turned up in Spring Valley Village that same day, but without any of the escapees.

Hinds County deputies are trying to figure out if Raynes came to Texas alone or with any of the other escaped inmates.