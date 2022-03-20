One Of Two ATM Suspects Apprehended

Authorities have nabbed one of the two men being sought in ATM thefts across Texas – including two in the Valley.

U.S. Marshals tracked down and captured 28-year-old Chadwick Bailey in Conroe. His suspected accomplice, 28-year-old Matthew Casey, also from the Houston area, remains on the loose.

McAllen police issued arrest warrants for the two last week after evidence indicated they were responsible for breaking into an ATM at Rio Bank near McColl and Nolana March 7th, and for a similar ATM break-in at the NAFT Credit Union in Pharr February 21st. The pair are also suspected of prying open ATM’s in Austin and elsewhere in Texas.