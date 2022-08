One of the two men charged in the human trafficking disaster that resulted in 53 deaths in a hot trailer in June is pleading not guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Christian Martinez entered his plea on Thursday. Martinez and 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. face a variety of charges involving transportation of illegals that resulted in death, injury, or life endangerment.

If convicted, Martinez and Zamorano could face life in prison or the death penalty.