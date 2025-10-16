Some scary moments this morning in Round Rock when a pickup truck burst into flames after colliding with a school bus. According to Round Rock ISD officials, two vehicles had a crash and then one of them ran into the bus that was carrying eight high school students a little before 8:30 a.m.

Everyone on the bus was evaluated by first responders, and one student required medical attention. That student was released to their family, but the rest of the students continued on to classes. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames which left minor damage to the side of the bus.