One Suspect Dead, Another Possibly Injured In Home Invasion Shooting

One suspect is dead and another may be injured after authorities said they impersonated Houston police officers and broke into a home.

Officials say two suspects in body armor kicked down the door of a home in Katy Thursday night and claimed to be with H-P-D. The son of the homeowner then reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspects, leaving one of them dead in the doorway.

Investigators believe the second suspect may have been hit by gunfire, but fled the scene in a dark sedan. The search for that suspect is ongoing.