Dallas police are investigating a weekend shooting that killed one teen and wounded two others.

Authorities said 18-year-old Brian Caballero died at the scene after he was found in a parking lot near Martin Weiss Park in west Oak Cliff around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The other two teens were taken to the hospital, but their identities and conditions have not released. Police did not give any indication of the motives for the shootings.