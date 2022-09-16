One Third Of College Students Report “Quiet Quitting” To Preserve Mental Health

More than a third of college students admit they are “quiet quitting” to save their mental health. The term refers to employees or students not going above or beyond and rather just meeting their job descriptions, an idea that has recently spread virally on social media.

An Intelligent-dot-com survey revealed that many community, public, and private university students are putting some or little effort into their work.

Six in ten said they agree with the saying “C’s get degrees,” meaning they feel that passing courses with a C is adequate rather than aiming for higher grades.