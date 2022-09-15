One-Time Gulf Cartel Kingpin To Spend Life In Prison In U.S.

The Matamoros police officer who later took control of what was then the dominant drug cartel in northern Mexico will spend the rest of his life in a U.S. prison.

One-time Gulf Cartel kingpin Jorge Costilla-Sanchez heard his punishment in Brownsville federal court Thursday, more than 2-1/2 years after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges. Costilla-Sanchez took over the Gulf Cartel in 2003 after authorities nabbed the notorious Osiel Cardenas Guillen.

Costilla-Sanchez led the increasingly violent cartel for more than a decade until his own arrest in 2012. It would take three years to extradite him to the U.S., and another five years before federal prosecutors secured a guilty plea to trafficking tons of cocaine and marijuana into the U.S. The sentence against the 51-year-old Costilla-Sanchez also contains a $5 million fine.