One-Time Valley CBP Officer Convicted Of Drug Trafficking

An ex-Valley CBP officer is facing up to 10 years in prison following a drug trafficking conviction. A federal jury Tuesday found 51-year-old Juan Posas guilty on charges of trafficking cocaine and conspiring to traffic cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say in June of last year, Posas had driven from his home in Raymondville to Weslaco for a planned drug transfer.

Posas met up with a Mexican national in the parking lot of the Home Depot where he put a box containing 20 kilos of cocaine into Posas’ truck. Posas’ punishment will be handed down September 14th.