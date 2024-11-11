One Vote Decides Bond, Tax Election In Hidalgo County

A recently formed management district in Hidalgo County can thank one voter for approving bond and tax measures that will apply for the next 40 years.

The El Milagro Management District was formed to build the infrastructure for a 176-acre development in Mission. The district had several measures on last Tuesday’s ballot and voters in four Mission precincts were allowed to vote on them.

Only one voter did, and that vote approved issuing over 160-million dollars worth of bonds for water, sewer and road infrastructure and the property taxes to repay those bonds. The tax levy will only apply to those who buy property in the proposed development.