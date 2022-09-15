Ongoing Starr County Drug Investigation Snares City Secretary

The Rio Grande City city secretary has been arrested on money laundering charges related to a drug trafficking ring who federal investigators say her husband was involved in.

The McAllen Monitor reports Melissa Garza was one of four people taken into federal custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking based in Starr County.

Garza’s husband, Ignacio Garza, is currently under indictment on money laundering charges as well as drug conspiracy counts. Melissa Garza’s initial federal court appearance is pending.