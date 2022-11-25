Online Shoppers Spend Record Amount On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day set a new record for online shopping. Adobe, which tracks sales on retailer websites, reports online spending hit a record of five-point-29 billion dollars Thursday, a nearly three-percent increase from the year prior.

According to Adobe, shoppers typically spend about two-to-three billion online in a day. Analysts say online sales haven’t been hit hard by inflation, as e-commerce is mostly made up of electronics, apparel and other goods that have remained stable in price. Meanwhile, Black Friday spending is expected to top nine-billion dollars.