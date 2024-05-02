TEXAS

Online Study Lists Six Texas Cities Among 100 Best Places To Live In U.S.

jsalinas
A new online study says six Texas cities are among the best 100 places to live in the United States. A website called Livability based its list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024 on criteria including a city’s economy, housing, transportation, and so forth.

Each city receives a score based on its data points. Sugar Land is the highest-ranked Texas city, in eighth place. Frisco trails at number-nine. Round Rock is 20th, Lubbock is 67th, Abilene is 92nd, and Tyler rounds out the list at 100th.

