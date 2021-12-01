Online Survey Finds Mission 4th Best Winter Texan Spot In The Country

There’s probably not a lot of disagreement among Winter Texans to a new online survey that ranks Mission as the 4th best destination in the nation for visitors from the north.

The online platform Storage Cafe worked to find the best cold-season hideaways for this season, and put Mission 4th on its list. Storage Cafe based its rankings on 11 factors including average temperature, median cost to rent or buy a second home, and the number of health care facilities.

The group also took into account park space, beaches, and internet speeds. It made special mention of Bentsen State Park and the National Butterfly Center. One other Texas city made the top 10 – the Houston suburb of Friendswood. McAllen landed in the top 20 at number 16.