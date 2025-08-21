A Texas man has pled guilty to charges that he threatened to kill President Trump. Robert Herrera of San Antonio posted to Facebook a picture of the president, surrounded by secret service, saying that he “won’t miss.” This happened during the president’s trip to Texas, to visit flood damage in the Hill Country.

Herrera is also linked to a number of other threatening posts that caught the eye of the FBI. One of them included a photo of an assault rifle and loaded magazines. The 52-year old faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced