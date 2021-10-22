Online Threats Draw Longest Term Yet In Capitol Riot Probe

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. A House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly to hold at least one of Donald Trump’s allies, former White House aide Steve Bannon, in contempt. That's happening as the former president is pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A man who pleaded guilty to writing threatening social media posts in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. It’s the longest term to date resulting from the federal investigation of the insurrection. But Troy Smocks of Dallas wasn’t accused of storming the building on Jan. 6. He is one of the few Black people among the 600-plus defendants so far, and he said at his sentencing hearing Thursday that his treatment had been unfair compared with others who did enter the Capitol. But the judge said she hadn’t seen a “scintilla of evidence” that prosecutions had been racially motivated and she noted that Smocks had expressed little remorse.