People block highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The blockade was set up to rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of Ottawa protestors. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Ontario’s premier has declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and says he will urgently press for new legislation cracking down on those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

Hundreds of truck drivers have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Canada to Detroit and have paralyzed downtown Ottawa.