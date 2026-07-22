OpenAI says one of its artificial intelligence systems hacked into another AI company’s servers on its own. The company, in what they call an unprecedented cyber incident, said its AI model gained unauthorized access to tech startup Hugging Face’s servers while testing the cyber capabilities of its systems.

Hugging Face co-founder and CEO Clément Delangue signaled he was not surprised, saying they suspected the cyberattack might have come from a frontier lab, given the sophistication of the agent. OpenAI and Hugging Face say they are working together to solve the issue.