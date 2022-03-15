LOCAL

Opening Statements To Begin In Trial Of Palmview H-E-B Shooter

jsalinasBy
Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday after a delay to the start of the murder trial of the man charged in a deadly shooting at the Palmview H-E-B a little more than five years ago. The judge put the trial on hold Monday after a child of one of the jurors had a medical emergency.  The McAllen Monitor reports the judge denied the prosecution’s request to proceed with an alternate juror.

31-year-old Raul Lopez is standing trial on murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault charges. He was working at the H-E-B store the night of November 18th 2016 when he grabbed a gun from his pickup truck and fired a barrage of bullets at a window where inside four co-workers were on break. One of them was killed, the other three wounded.

Lopez later called 9-1-1, telling the dispatcher that “everyone was out to get him.” His attorneys are pursuing an insanity defense.

