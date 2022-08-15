Opening Statements Tuesday Afternoon In Voter Fraud Trial For Ex-Edinburg Mayor Molina

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are to present their opening statements Tuesday afternoon in the trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina.

Molina is accused of arranging an illegal voting scheme for his 2017 run for mayor. He is standing trial on 1 count of engaging in organized voter fraud and 11 counts of voter fraud.

Prosecutors say Molina led an effort to persuade voters who lived outside the Edinburg city limits to put an in-city address on their voter registration form. Defense attorneys claim the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s case against Molina is a vengeful witch hunt.