A group of men inspects the ruins of a police station struck Monday amid the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

A group of men inspects the ruins of a police station struck Monday amid the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The U.S. military’s “Operation Epic Fury” continues against Iran today. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Monday that the conflict will not be “endless.”

As it rolls on however, six American service members have been killed and Iran’s retaliatory strikes are threatening to plunge the entire region into chaos.

The U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia has come under attack from two suspected Iranian drones, resulting in a small fire and minor damage. The Kingdom is among more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries that the State Department is urging Americans to immediately leave.