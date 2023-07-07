Operation Lone Star Soldier Dies In Southwest Texas

Texas military officials are investigating the death of a Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star.

Commanders are disclosing that Specialist Anthony Hernandez-Dominguez of Houston died Wednesday of last week in a “non-duty related incident.” The San Antonio Express-News reports Hernandez-Dominguez was found dead near the community of Bakersfield along I-10 in Pecos County.

The 26-year-old guardsman was assigned to Operation Lone Star as a geospatial imagery intelligence analyst.

Hernandez-Dominguez is the eighth soldier to die while working the state-funded border security initiative, including four who have taken their own lives