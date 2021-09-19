Operation Of Privately-Run Prison In Willacy County Given 6-Month Extension

Willacy County officials have been given six more months to decide the future of a top revenue source – the almost 600-bed prison that’s housed federal inmates since 2003.

Federal officials have granted a six-month extension to the private company that operates the prison – Management and Training Corporation.

The Willacy County Regional Detention Center employs more than 200 and pays among the highest wages in the county. But in his first week in office, President Biden signed an executive order phasing out Justice Department contracts with private prison companies. The contract was to have expired at the end of this month.

Willacy County officials now have six more months to weigh their options – one of which has the county operating the prison through a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.