Operation “Silent Night” Obtains 43,000 Illegal Gun Silencers From China

Federal officials say they seized more than 40-thousand illegal gun silencers smuggled into the U.S. from China. “Operation Silent Night” is credited with intercepting tens of thousands of illegal silencers and close to five-thousand illegal firearms over the last three years.

According to the ICE report, the operation has also led to the arrests of 204 individuals so far. Federal officials have also been working to shut down websites that sell the illegal weapons and silencers while also working with China to halt the manufacturing of them.