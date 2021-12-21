Operator Files For Approval Of Fukushima Plant Water Release

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2021, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo. The operator of a wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, it has applied for safety authorities' approval to construct an undersea tunnel and other facility needed for a planned release of treated radioactive water from the plant to sea.(Kyodo News via AP, File)

(AP) — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says it has applied for approval from safety authorities to construct an undersea tunnel and other facilities needed for the planned release of large amounts of treated radioactive water into the sea. The operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, says it hopes to obtain approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority to begin constructing the facilities in June and start releasing the water in April 2023. The government in April approved the decision to start discharging the water into the Pacific Ocean, calling it the most realistic option. The idea has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and neighboring countries including China and South Korea.