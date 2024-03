The Solar Eclipse is almost here. On April eighth the solar eclipse will take place, and with that a lot of people will be staring at the sun.

Ophthalmologists recommend only doing this with glasses for a brief amount of time, according to the Austin American Stateman. They warned to be careful of broken glasses and fake brands looking to pretend to be real “approved” glasses.

Looking up at the sun should not last more than three minutes and remember to look down before taking the glasses off.