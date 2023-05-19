Opponents Say Bans Are Unconstitutional

A handful of civil rights groups are launching a legal challenge against a move in Texas to ban transgender medical care for kids. Karen Loewy with Lambda Legal says the ban threatens the ability of healthcare providers to give treatment they know is medically necessary and that there is precedent for the suit.

Arkansas tried a similar ban. That was found unconstitutional in the courts. The lawsuit is still going through the appeals. The legislation here has been sent to the governor’s desk. Once it’s signed, Texas will become the biggest state to outlaw these treatments for minors.