Opposition To Floating Wall

A newly-filed lawsuit is not stopping Texas from launching a floating border wall, which is now bobbing in the Rio Grande. Lawyers argue that Texas does not have the right to enforce immigration law.

Attorney Carlos Flores, who represents a canoe and kayak business that is affected by the six-foot tall buoys on the river, says that is the federal government’s job.

The one-thousand-foot line is meant to prevent people from getting across in an area where four migrants died over the July Fourth holiday. There is a webbing below the surface that prevents people from diving underneath.