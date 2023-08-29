Opposition To Retroactive Re-Scoring

The head of Texas public schools is being sued over changes to the accountability system that gives each campus a letter grade. Districts are upset that the new standards will be retroactive, meaning that good grades in the past could be lowered.

The attorney for the districts says they are are not fighting the new standards. They just don’t want them used retroactively. The stakes in Texas are high with Republican leaders pushing for a school voucher system. Lower accountability scores will likely be used in a push to prop up private education.