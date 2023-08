There is opposition in Texas to a wind farm that the federal government is proposing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham fears it will do more harm than good, and could cost the Houston Shipping Channel more than 800-billion-dollars a year. That, she says, will cost Texans their jobs.

On top of that, she says the turbines might affect aquatic creatures, and that would hurt the state’s fishing industry. The wind farm has not gone thought the environmental permitting process.