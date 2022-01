A lawsuit over the new Texas abortion law will go before a federal appeals court this week. Oral arguments are set for Friday.

Judges on the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit will decide whether the case should, first, go before the Texas Supreme Court. It’s a move that opponents argue will delay a ruling on the merits in district court.

The Texas law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. It also allows anybody to sue if they think the rules are being broken.