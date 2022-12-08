Oregon High Court Declines To Overturn Decision On Gun Law

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. A federal judge in Portland, Ore., ruled Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, Dec. 8, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

(AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday declined to overturn a lower court judge’s decision and allow a tough new voter-approved gun law to take effect this week. The measure, which includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines, was due to take effect Thursday. But Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it on Tuesday, just hours after a federal court ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argues in an urgent filing Wednesday that Raschio got it wrong. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says in a statement that the federal and state constitutions allow such reasonable regulations.