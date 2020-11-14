Oregon, New Mexico Order Lockdowns As Other States Resist

Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bridgton Books, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Bridgton, Maine. With the coronavirus coming back with a vengeance across the country and the U.S. facing a long, dark winter, governors and other elected officials are showing little appetite for reimposing the kind of lockdowns and large-scale business closings seen last spring. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(AP) — The governors of Oregon and New Mexico have ordered near-lockdowns in the most sweeping reaction yet to the latest wave of coronavirus infections shattering records across the U.S. But many of their colleagues in other states show little appetite for reimposing the hard-line restrictions of last spring. Governors in many states, such as New York, Maryland, Virginia and Minnesota, have instead taken largely incremental measures over the past few days, such as limiting the size of gatherings, making businesses close early, restricting capacity or cutting off alcohol sales earlier in the evening.