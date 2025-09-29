The Trump administration is being sued by the State of Oregon and the City of Portland in an effort to block the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland.

The president announced on Saturday that he would be sending troops to protect Portland ICE facilities from what he called “domestic terrorists” in a “war ravaged” city. Meanwhile, the National Guard is expected to arrive in Memphis sometime this week.

Agents from over a dozen federal agencies will be in town to help out as part of the continuing federal crackdown on crime. The deployment will be a phased approach, according to Republican Governor Bill Lee with some agencies arriving today.