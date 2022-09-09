Oregon Utilities Shut Power Amid High Dry Winds, Fire Danger

FILE - Workers continue to repair the power system after flames from the Beachie Creek Fire burned through Fishermen's Bend Recreation in Mill City, Ore., on Sept. 13, 2020. Oregon utilities began shutting down power to thousands of customers on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as dry easterly winds swept into the region, raising the risk of wildfire danger. Portland General Electric halted power in the Columbia River Gorge and around Mount Hood and a second power company was poised to do the same Friday. (Rob Schumacher/Statesman-Journal via AP, Pool)

FILE - Workers continue to repair the power system after flames from the Beachie Creek Fire burned through Fishermen's Bend Recreation in Mill City, Ore., on Sept. 13, 2020. Oregon utilities began shutting down power to thousands of customers on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as dry easterly winds swept into the region, raising the risk of wildfire danger. Portland General Electric halted power in the Columbia River Gorge and around Mount Hood and a second power company was poised to do the same Friday. (Rob Schumacher/Statesman-Journal via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Oregon utilities began shutting down power to thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region, raising the risk of wildfire danger.

Portland General Electric halted power in the Columbia River Gorge and around Mount Hood and a second power company was poised to do the same Friday. More than 40,000 customers will likely lose power in planned shutoffs as winds of up to 60 mph hit some areas.

Authorities urged residents to charge cellphones and be ready to evacuate. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather, common in California, are new to the Pacific Northwest.