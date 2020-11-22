Oregon Virus Cases Reach Another Record High

(AP)–New confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have reached a record high for the third straight day in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,517 new infections Sunday, bringing the state total to 65,170.

The state reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Sunday, a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died the same day. That brings the state’s death toll to 820.

The director of the state health department urged residents to cancel indoor Thanksgiving plans and those that involve large groups of family and friends.