O’Rourke Appears At Campaign Event In Edinburg

Beto O’Rourke is trying to build support for his campaign for Texas governor in the Rio Grande Valley. The Democratic candidate appeared at the Memorial Event Center in Edinburg yesterday.

O’Rourke accused the Republican majority of producing a “darkness” in Texas through their policies, pointing out abortion restrictions, a lack of strong gun control regulations and failure to fix the state’s power grid. He also cited poll numbers that showed him closing the gap between himself and Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Voters will choose between O’Rourke and Abbott when they head to the polls in November.