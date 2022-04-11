O’Rourke Calls Abbott’s New Border Security Directive “Dangerous” For The State’s Economy

Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is making a visit to the Valley to respond to what he’s calling Governor Greg Abbott’s latest “border stunt.”

O’Rourke’s stop in McAllen Tuesday is coming days after Abbott announced in Weslaco a new border security directive that, among other things, orders DPS troopers to conduct enhanced inspections of commercial trucks at the international bridges.

O’Rourke says the move is already causing trucks to wait longer than eight hours, which in turn, is further disrupting supply chains, slowing produce imports, and hurting the overall Texas economy.