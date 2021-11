Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O’Rourke is setting his sights on South Texas.

President Joe Biden underperformed in the predominantly Hispanic area in the 2020 election, emboldening the GOP to woo Latino voters, with some success.

O’Rourke himself didn’t set South Texas voters on fire in his failed 2018 run for the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been working for years to win Hispanic support.