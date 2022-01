Beto O’Rourke is back on the campaign trail after making a stop in San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Democratic candidate for governor had a meet and greet at the Friendly Spot Ice House. O’Rourke answered media questions about the state’s power grid and voting rights. At the same time, Gov. Greg Abbott was up the road in Austin, where he spoke at the Texas Public Policy Foundation Policy Orientation.

The state’s primary elections are on March 1st.