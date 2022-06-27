O’Rourke Campaigns On Overturn Of Roe v. Wade

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is using Friday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade as a rallying cry in his campaign for governor of Texas.

O’Rourke noted that the Supreme Court has sent the issue back to the states to decide, so the thing for Democrats to do is win state elections. But if O’Rourke manages to defeat Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November, he’ll still face an uphill battle dealing with the state Legislature.

The GOP is heavily favored to retain control of both legislative chambers in the upcoming midterm elections.